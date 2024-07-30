Skip to Content
Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak

The federal government alleges in a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern that the railroad has been causing chronic delays for Amtrak between New York and New Orleans by forcing the passenger trains to wait while its massive freight trains pass. The Justice Department took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit because it says Norfolk Southern is consistently violating the federal law that requires Amtrak’s trains to get priority when they cross a freight railroad’s tracks. Amtrak relies on tracks owned by one of the six major freight railroads across most of the country. Norfolk Southern didn’t immediately respond to the lawsuit.

Associated Press

