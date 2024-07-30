Relatives sue for prison video after guards charged in Black Missouri man’s death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives are suing for prison video of a Black Missouri man who prosecutors say was killed by guards. Othel Moore Jr.’s mother and sister say they sued the Corrections Department on Tuesday for not providing the prison surveillance footage. A spokesperson says the corrections department cooperated with a police investigation. Four guards have been charged with murder in the 38 year old’s death, and a fifth was charged with manslaughter. A criminal complaint alleges that the guards pepper-sprayed Moore, placed a mask over his face and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate.

