Republican challenge to New York’s mail voting expansion reaches state’s highest court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has heard arguments in a Republican-led challenge of a law that allows any registered voter to cast a mail-in ballot during the early voting period. The case is led by Rep. Elise Stefanik and includes other Republican lawmakers and the Republican National Committee and is part of a widespread GOP effort to tighten voting rules after the 2020 election. Democrats approved the mail voting expansion law last year. Republicans argue that it violates voting provisions in the state Constitution. The hourlong arguments before the New York Court of Appeals in Albany took place on Tuesday. It’s unclear when the court will rule.

