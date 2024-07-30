UN ends arms embargo for Central African Republic, in what government sees as sign of confidence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has formally ended an arms embargo on the Central African Republic. It’s a largely symbolic move, but it was welcomed by the country’s government as a sign of confidence as it seeks to end more than a decade of intercommunal conflict. Tuesday’s unanimous vote essentially reaffirmed a resolution approved last year that permitted weapons to be supplied to government forces, but not to other fighters. The new resolution was keenly sought by the African nation. It saw the enduring reference to the 11-year-old embargo as an unwarranted blemish on its government and its attempts to make progress toward peace.

