CarShield to pay $10M to settle deceptive advertising charges

The Federal Trade Commission says that CarShield will pay $10 million to settle charges that its advertisements and telemarketing for vehicle service contracts are deceptive and misleading. The agency said Wednesday that many buyers found that repairs were often not covered, despite making payments of up to $120 per month. The FTC also alleged that CarShield’s celebrity and consumer endorsers made false statements in its ads.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.