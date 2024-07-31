Detroit man convicted in mass shooting that followed argument over vehicle blocking driveway

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been convicted of fatally shooting two people and wounding six others during an argument that started over a vehicle blocking his driveway. Prosecutors said Wednesday in a statement that a jury found Winston Kirtley Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of assault with intent to murder. The shooting in which Toyake Thirkeild and Andre Willis were killed took place July 31, 2022. The Detroit News says Kirtley testified that one of two men in an SUV pulled a gun on him when he asked the man to move the vehicle. Kirtley said he went into his home, returned with a weapon and fired into the SUV. An assistant prosecutor said no gun was found in the vehicle.

