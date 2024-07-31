Nursing home inspections across New Mexico find at least one violation in 88% of facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say recent unannounced inspections of nursing homes across the state found at least one violation in 88% of them. State health officials say just 11 of the 91 assisted living facilities inspected received a perfect score, while 55 others got a 90% rating. Four nursing homes — two each in Albuquerque and Gallup — failed their inspections. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the findings are unacceptable. Health department staff conducted the inspections over a three-day span in May. Infractions detailed in a 31-page report range from violations of rules and regulations to room uncleanliness.

