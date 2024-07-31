Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says in an advisory that a tropical depression was upgraded to the tropical storm Wednesday. The system has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is centered 345 miles southwest of Manzanilla, Mexico. Carlotta is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday evening. Swells generated by the storm are expected to affect the coasts of west-central mainland Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula beginning Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.