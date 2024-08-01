Skip to Content
News

Georgia coach Kirby Smart announces dismissal of wide receiver Rara Thomas following arrest

By
Published 12:37 PM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has opened practice without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery. Coach Kirby Smart says he met with Thomas on Tuesday and informed the junior of the decision. Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Georgia announced after the arrest Thomas was indefinitely suspended. Thursday’s announcement made the removal of Thomas from the team permanent. Thomas was released on $3,500 bond Tuesday. Georgia was picked to win the league at SEC media days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content