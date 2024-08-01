Pennsylvania’s long-running dispute over dates on mail-in voting ballots is back in the courts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania courts are again weighing a request to throw out a legal requirement that voters write accurate dates on the exterior envelope of mail-in ballots. A five-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Thursday heard lawyers for groups that have sued to overturn the mandate, saying it leads to otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The date requirement has been upheld by the state Supreme Court and more recently by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The lawsuit says that more than a third of ballots cast in this year’s state primary election were by mail.

