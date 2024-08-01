Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing a weekend of swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the newly minted presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision. As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to decide on a running mate, three Democrats thought to be on her short list — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly — did nothing Thursday to suggest they aren’t still in contention.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.