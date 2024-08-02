AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Kansas state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas voters will choose their parties’ nominees for the U.S. House, the state legislature and the state Board of Education in primaries next week. Tuesday’s elections aren’t likely to change the balance of power in Washington or Topeka. But many November races will essentially be determined in Tuesday’s primaries in the heavily Republican state. In the 2nd Congressional District, both Democrats and Republicans are holding primaries to succeed two-term GOP U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, who announced in April he would not seek reelection. In the 3rd Congressional District, two Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge three-term U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s lone Democratic member of Congress.

