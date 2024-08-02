AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington state’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five months after holding its presidential primaries, Washington state is looking further down the ticket to select candidates to compete for federal and state offices in November. A handful of retirements have injected some excitement into Tuesday’s primaries for the left-leaning state. Most notable among the retirements are those of third-term Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer and Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. The governorship in particular has attracted a lot of interest, with 28 candidates competing.

