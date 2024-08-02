Death of a Black man pinned down by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel is ruled a homicide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of a Black man who was pinned to the ground by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday concludes that D’Vontaye Mitchell suffocated June 30 while being restrained. The report also says the 43-year-old man was suffering from the “toxic effects” of drugs in his system. The autopsy lists Mitchell’s immediate cause of death as “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine.” The report confirms a preliminary finding by the District Attorney’s Office that Mitchell’s death was a homicide. Police have said Mitchell entered the hotel, caused a disturbance and fought with the guards as they were escorting him out.

