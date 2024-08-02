Indianapolis man sentenced to 145 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend, killings of 4 others

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been ordered to spend 145 years in prison in the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old girl following an argument with his former girlfriend over her federal COVID-19 relief money. The Marion County prosecutor’s office says 28-year-old Malik Halfacre was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to four counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder in the March 2021 shootings inside an Indianapolis home. Halfacre’s ex-girlfriend was shot and wounded. The bodies of her 7-year-old daughter, her mother, brother and a male cousin were found inside the home. Halfacre and the ex-girlfriend share a daughter who was 6 months old at the time of the shootings. That child was not hurt.

