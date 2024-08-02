Jury reaches verdict in baby abandonment case, court spokesperson says

A court spokesperson says a jury has reached a verdict in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods. Av Harris sent an email to The Associated Press on Friday confirming that a verdict had been reached. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Eckersley testified that she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought the child had died after she gave birth on Christmas night in 2022. A psychologist testified that Eckersley was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health and developmental issues. She was homeless at the time and gave birth in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire. Eckersley is the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

