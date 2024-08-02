New York politician convicted of corruption to be stripped of pension in first use of forfeiture law

ADDISON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York official says a village’s former clerk will be the first politician to forfeit their pension under a state anti-corruption law after she stole over $1 million. The state’s comptroller says Thursday that Ursula Stone pleaded guilty in May to a corruption charge for stealing from the Village of Addison over nearly two decades. The former clerk and treasurer will be sentenced to up to nine years in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution. The law allows the state to strip the retirement packages of corrupt public officials. It was passed in 2011 but did not apply to sitting lawmakers until 2017, when voters closed the loophole.

