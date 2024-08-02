One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Gregory Bull captures surfer battling waves in Tahiti
Associated Press
TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — AP photographer Gregory Bull explains how he was looking to capture the frustration he sensed Vahine Fierro of France was feeling Friday during a heat at the Paris Olympics. Bull, a longtime surfer himself, says Fierro was struggling in the heat to find the sort of waves that would allow her to demonstrate her impressive skill level, and feels this photo helps capture that emotion.