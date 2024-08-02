Pin-demonium hits Paris: Inside the pin-trading market at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — On the other side of the Atlantic from Wall Street, a market more wholesome than cutthroat has sprung up at the Paris Olympics. The commodity at the center of it all? Pins. The city has seen an influx of collectors from all over the world, each eager to begin or expand their Olympic pin collection and share their stories. In 1896 Athens, little cardboard badges were sported by athletes, coaches and reporters for identification. More than a century on, the badges have stretched and evolved into extremely detailed, intricate and, at times, technological pins, customized to participating countries, news organizations, brands and even people.

