Police find the bodies of 4 men, including a policeman, shot to death near resort outside Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast say they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun. The assistant head of Mexico’s Public Safety Department said Friday the bodies were found dumped near the highway leading out of Cancun. The four victims included a Cancun police officer who had been accused of accepting bribes to protect brothels, but had been kept on the force anyway. Authorities said the bodies were found Thursday, and said the victims may have been involved in providing protection for migrant smugglers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.