Son of Kentucky dentist charged in year-old killing; dentist charged with hiding evidence

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — The son of a Kentucky dentist has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in the dentist’s home. Police made arrests this week, more than a year after 38-year-old Amber Spradlin’s body was found in the home of Floyd County dentist Dr. Michael McKinney. McKinney’s son, 24-year-old Michael “MK” McKinney, had his bond set at $5 million for the murder charge. McKinney and his father are charged with evidence tampering. Both pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Prosecutors say the dentist orchestrated the cleanup of the crime scene.

