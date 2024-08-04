More Olympians are set to compete in the Seine River. Here’s the latest on water quality concerns

PARIS (AP) — At the Paris Olympics, whether the water quality in the Seine River is safe enough to host some swimming events has been a major question. Bacteria levels in the river are constantly in flux. Daily water samples are tested so organizers can assess the risk to athletes and determine whether swims in the long-polluted Paris waterway should go forward. In deciding whether events can be held in the river, World Triathlon’s medical committee said it considers water quality analysis, sanitary inspection and weather forecast. Triathletes raced in the river Wednesday after a delay. Testing will determine whether the triathlon mixed relay can happen as scheduled Monday as well as the marathon swimming races later in the week.

