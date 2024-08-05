911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — A new mom in Nashville has 911 to thank for walking her through a surprise at-home birth. Emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer got the frantic call on July 7 saying a woman was experiencing sudden labor. Kramer says her experience kicked in and she knew she had to help. She told bystanders what to do and within moments, she could hear the baby’s wails over the phone. Kramer congratulated the mother and the people with her on a job well done. The joyful outcome was a highlight for the 911 operator, who says her job is often filled with sad and difficult calls.

