A Virginia man is charged with online threats against Vice President Kamala Harris

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with threatening online to kill Vice President Kamala Harris and harm other public officials. Sixty-six-year-old Frank Carillo of Winchester made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Roanoke and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. According to an FBI affidavit, agents in Phoenix began investigating after threats appeared against a Maricopa County official on a social media website called GETTR. Agents found that an account they later linked to Carillo made numerous threats against politicians, including Harris and President Joe Biden. Agents seized a rifle and a handgun from Carillo’s home when they searched it Friday and arrested him.

