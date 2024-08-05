Missouri police say one man has died and five others were injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one man is dead and five others were hospitalized with bullet wounds after gunfire broke out at a large after-hours gathering in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City police spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez said officers on patrol heard the gunshots. One man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Five survivors are in stable condition. No arrests were made immediately. Gonzalez says police want people to be able to gather socially, but if it’s in an uncontrolled environment at odd hours of the day when businesses are closed, they’re putting themselves at risk.

