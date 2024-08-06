A judge has branded Google a monopolist, but AI may bring about quicker change in internet search

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has branded Google as a ruthless monopolist bent on suffocating it competitors. But how do you go about creating alternatives to a search engine that’s synonymous with internet exploration? It’s a process that may take years to unfold as Google appeals the landmark decision issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta. And with that kind of time frame looming, the forces of technological upheaval may make the exercise moot. The rise of artificial intelligence may reshape the landscape more quickly and profoundly than any judge ever could.

