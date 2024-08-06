Showdowns for the GOP nominations for Missouri governor and attorney general begin

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to pick a Republican candidate for governor and other statewide offices. Outcomes of the state’s primaries Tuesday are hugely influential as Republicans have a significant advantage in the GOP-dominated state. Republican candidates to replace Gov. Mike Parson include Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and state Sen. Bill Eigel. Former President Donald Trump endorsed all three. While Ashcroft has the most name recognition, Kehoe has been a fundraising powerhouse. Parson backs Kehoe. The contentious Republican race for attorney general is between current officeholder Andrew Bailey and Trump lawyer Will Scharf.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.