Chinese court upholds ruling against unmarried woman who sued hospital for right to freeze her eggs

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Beijing has ruled against an unmarried Chinese woman’s right to freeze her eggs, ending a fight for reproductive services that lasted six years and drew national attention. The court upheld the ruling that a hospital did not violate Teresa Xu’s rights when it denied her access to egg freezing services. In China, hospital regulations require that a woman be married to freeze her eggs. Xu says she knew she had a low chance of success but wanted to pursue it because of the potential societal impact.

