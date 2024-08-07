Former Colorado clerk was shocked after computer images were shared online, employee testifies

DENVER (AP) — An employee of former Colorado clerk Tina Peters who says she was present when her boss allowed an outsider posing as a county employee to breach her voting system’s computer says Peters was shocked when images from the computer appeared online. Sandra Brown talked about Peters’ reaction Wednesday while testifying against her in Peters’ criminal trial. Brown said Peters and her attorney advised her and another employee to buy burner phones so their conversations with her and lawyers couldn’t be discovered by law enforcement. Peters’ attorneys argue she only wanted to preserve election data before the system got a software update and didn’t want that information shared with the world.

