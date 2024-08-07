In 60-year-old Tim Walz, Kamala Harris found a partner to advocate for reproductive rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The makings of a presidential ticket began in an unusual spot six months ago: a Minnesota abortion clinic. That’s where Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first president or vice president to make a public stop at an abortion clinic. And it’s where she learned more about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s interest in reproductive health. At first glance, the 60-year-old governor might not seem the most likely of political surrogates to talk about abortion and pregnancy. But Harris found a partner who has increased abortion access in his state and speaks comfortably about his own family’s struggles with infertility.

