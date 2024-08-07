India’s Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympic wrestling after making the final. What happens next?

PARIS (AP) — India women’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the wrestling and will not compete in the gold medal match. Phogat, who stunned four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on her way to a spot in the 50-kilogram final, has been disqualified after failing to make weight. Susaki had captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago without losing a point. Phogat would have been the first woman from India to wrestle in a final. Now, she won’t medal. Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Phogat in one of the semifinals, now advances to the final against American Sarah Hildebrandt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.