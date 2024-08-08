After baby’s death, Kentucky parents sue infant formula maker at center of 2022 crisis

The parents of Kentucky baby who died last fall after drinking bacteria-tainted infant formula are the latest to sue manufacturer Abbott Nutrition. Abbott is the firm at the heart of a 2022 crisis that left millions of Americans scrambling to feed their children. Willow Jade Dellaquila, of Carrollton, was 13 days old when she died in November after being infected with a dangerous germ traced to Similac formula. A judge ruled Wednesday that her parents can move forward with a lawsuit. They had sought to join a lawsuit with two other families whose children survived, but suffered brain damage after drinking Abbott formula. The company says there’s no direct evidence that the infections were caused by their products.

