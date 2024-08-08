As Nigerians marched against hunger, security forces responded with gunshots and force, killing 22

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rights groups say Nigerian security forces used gunshots and force to respond to mass protests against hardship and alleged bad governance in the country. Although the security agencies admitted killing only one person, The Associated Press spoke to three families that said their relatives were shot dead during the protests. One boy still has a bullet stuck in his back. Amnesty International says at least 22 protesters were shot dead. Nigerian security forces are known to use excessive force to respond to protests, often leading to loss of lives. The protests this time were against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.