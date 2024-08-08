Farmers’ blockade of Mexico’s main east-west highway enters 2nd day, impacting thousands

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Business groups in Mexico are warning of economic damage to companies and thousands of regular citizens as a protest blockade of Mexico’s main east-west highway reached its second full day. Farmers blockaded the highway between Mexico City and Puebla Tuesday. By Thursday, some truckers and drivers had spent almost two full days without water or food, unable to move. The farmers are demanding payment for land expropriated to build the highway decades ago. The federal government has refused to move the protesters back, claiming that would violate their rights. But stranded motorists say their rights are being violated too, and patience is wearing thin.

