Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Debby wipes out day 1 of Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The final regular-season PGA Tour event won’t be starting until Friday. Wind and rain from Tropical Storm Debby led to the first round of the Wyndham Championship being postponed on Thursday. That raises the possibility of a Monday finish. Tour officials were still waiting to see how much rain Sedgefield Country Club gets. The course already got 2 inches of rain, and as many as 6 inches were possible by the end of Thursday. The tournament decides the top 70 players who advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs with its lucrative prize funds and bonus money.