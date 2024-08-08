Tunisia’s president replaces prime minister in the latest shakeup ahead of presidential election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has sacked the country’s prime minister and replaced him with another Cabinet member, the latest shakeup in the North African country ahead of the October presidential election. President Kais Saied announced late Wednesday that he was dismissing Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani after only one year in office. Saied also named Kamel Maddouri, previously Tunisia’s social affairs minister, to the post. The president gave no reason for his move. Maddouri will be the sixth prime minister to serve as head of government under Saied. Tunisia has been shaken by growing social discontent and economic tensions, stemming from a galloping inflation, high unemployment and persistent structural challenges. Saied will seek a second term in the Oct. 6 vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.