A powerful explosion sets off a fireball on a container ship at a Chinese port

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media and authorities say a powerful explosion set off a fireball on a container ship loaded with hazardous goods at a major port on China’s Pacific coast. Surveillance camera video posted online by state broadcaster CCTV on Friday showed a huge burst of white smoke followed by an orange and yellow fireball that dispersed debris and completely engulfed containers stacked at least three high. No injuries were reported from the explosion and an ensuing fire at the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port. It is located just south of Shanghai and is one of the largest ports in the world. CCTV said that a container on the docked ship is believed to have exploded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.