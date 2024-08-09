FDA won’t approve psychedelic MDMA for PTSD, calling for additional study

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have declined to approve the psychedelic drug MDMA as a therapy for PTSD. Drugmaker Lykos Therapeutics announced the FDA’s decision on Friday. Supporters of psychedelic therapy hoped that MDMA would make history as the first illegal psychedelic to win FDA approval, paving the way for similar drugs to enter the medical mainstream. But FDA’s rejection was widely expected after a negative review of the drug in June. Government advisers voted overwhelmingly against the drug, citing questionable study data and allegations of research misconduct.

