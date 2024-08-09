Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — The case against against a man accused of killing of a Detroit synagogue leader is over. A judge dismissed a murder charge Friday, three weeks after a jury cleared Michael Jackson-Bolanos of a similar but separate murder charge. Judge Margaret Van Houten says putting Jackson-Bolanos on trial again for murder would be unconstitutional “double jeopardy.” Samantha Woll was stabbed and found dead outside her Detroit home last October. Jackson-Bolanos still faces an 18-month prison term for lying to police during the investigation.

