Polish leader Tusk says billions of dollars in illegal spending by predecessors uncovered

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused Poland’s previous government of illegally spending 100 billion Polish zlotys or $25 billion as he announced a government effort to try to recover the money. Tusk said Friday that six months of investigations and audits had revealed widespread financial abuse with 62 members of the previous “ruling elite” being charged so far. Tusk is a centrist who leads a broad coalition that won a national election on promises to restore democratic standards. The government took power in December after eight years of rule by the national conservative Law and Justice party.

