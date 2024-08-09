Russian man held without bail on charges he procured US electronics for Russian military use

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian man is being held without bail in the United States on charges that he conspired to smuggle American microelectronics to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine. Arthur Petrov made a brief appearance Friday in Manhattan federal court, where the 33-year-old man agreed to remain detained. He was arrested last August in Cyprus at the request of the United States and was extradited on Thursday. Petrov’s court-appointed attorney Michael Arthus declined to comment. Petrov is charged with multiple conspiracy and smuggling crimes. If convicted on all counts he could face over 150 years in prison.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.