Sentence overturned in border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a murder conviction in the killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious.” The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes didn’t get a fair trial. Osorio-Arellanes was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of agent Brian Terry in 2010 in Arizona. Terry’s team fired bean bags at a group of men along the border. They fired back with AK-47s. Federal agents had allowed weapons sales to criminals hoping to track them to organized crime groups. Two of those guns were found at the scene.

