The UN is moving to fight cybercrime but privacy groups say human rights will be violated

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is imposing the rule of law on cyberspace with a new global deal requiring a crackdown on the illegal misuse of computer technology. A special committee approved the Convention against Cybercrime late Thursday afternoon. The deal is expected to pass the United Nations General Assembly later this year and participants praised the convention’s approval by consensus after more than five years of negotiations. Some nations worry it will let governments around the world violate human rights by probing electronic communications and bypassing privacy safeguards.

