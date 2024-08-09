Skip to Content
News

US Ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was brought to US against his will

By
Published 5:12 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico has confirmed that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to United States against his will when he arrived in July on a plane in Texas with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.

Zambada’s attorney had earlier claimed the long-time chief of the Sinaloa cartel had been kidnapped. But officials had not confirmed that and Zambada’s age and apparent ill-health had led some to speculate he turned himself in.

But on Friday, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said “they had brought El Mayo Zambada against his will.” Salazar said no U.S. personal, resources or aircraft were involved in the flight on which Guzmán López turned himself in.

In early August, Zambada made his second appearance in federal court in Texas after being taken into U.S. custody last week.

Guzmán López, one of the sons of notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán,” landed at an airport near El Paso on July 25. Both men were arrested and remain jailed. They are charged in the U.S. with various drug crimes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content