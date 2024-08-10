Ukraine uses Olympic spotlight to capture global attention and fight war fatigue

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine’s Olympic fan clubhouse stands out for its somber atmosphere, with moments of silence for war victims and documentaries about the destruction. The goal is to keep Russia’s invasion of Ukraine front of mind for everyday people after more than two years of war. Global attention has shifted elsewhere, to the war in Gaza or elections in the U.S. But without that spotlight, Kyiv could find it increasingly difficult to secure more military aid from Western allies to withstand the grinding war of attrition. With the 2024 Olympics, Ukraine seized the moment to spread its message that it was seeking more than medals — it was vying for the world’s attention.

