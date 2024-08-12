Bulgaria seizes heroin at a Black Sea port worth $38 million en route from Kyrgizstan

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say they have seized some 436 kilograms — about 960 pounds — of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas. The district prosecutor’s office said on Monday that the heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside officially declared cargo in a trailer. Officials estimate the drug haul is valued at 35 million euros, or nearly $38 million. The trailer had arrived at the end of July on a land route from Kyrgyzstan to the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi, from where it crossed to Burgas. From Bulgaria, it was supposed to continue to Alexandroupolis in Greece.

