Family calls for transparency after heatstroke death of Baltimore trash collector

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Baltimore man who died of heatstroke while collecting trash for the city’s public works agency is demanding increased transparency from local officials in the immediate aftermath of his death. They’re calling on the Baltimore City Council to conduct a series of investigative hearings. Thirty-six-year old Ronald Silver II died Aug. 2 as temperatures in the Baltimore area climbed to about 100 degrees. The city’s inspector general released a report earlier this summer saying that some agency employees didn’t have adequate access to water, ice, air conditioning and fans to help them complete their trash cleanup routes during intense summer heat.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.