Hunter Biden’s lawyers say claims about foreign business dealing have no place in upcoming tax trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers say prosecutors are inappropriately trying to insert “politically-charged” allegations about his foreign business dealings into the upcoming federal tax trial against the president’s son. Special counsel David Weiss’ team told the judge last week that they want to call to the witness stand a business associate of Hunter Biden’s to testify about an arrangement with a Romanian businessman who was trying to “influence U.S. government policy” during Joe Biden’s term as vice president. Hunter Biden’s lawyers say such matters are irrelevant in the trial set to begin next month in Los Angeles over at least $1.4 million in taxes he owed during between 2016 and 2019.

