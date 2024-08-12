Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can remain on the North Carolina presidential ballot, judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can remain on North Carolina’s presidential ballots. Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory rejected the preliminary injunction request by the North Carolina Democratic Party. The request denied on Monday had challenged the State Board of Elections’ recent decision to certify “We the People” as an official party. We the People has been used by Kennedy supporters to get him on the ballot in a handful of states. Lawyers for the Democrats say it was wrong for Kennedy to use the political party route to collect signatures. They say he should have to collect six times as many signatures as an independent candidate.

