A journalist tells Mexico’s president his supporters attacked her; he reacts with scorn, disinterest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A reporter told Mexico’s president that his supporters attacked her in public in June, and complained that his polarization of Mexican society has put journalists at risk. When she asked him Tuesday what he would do about it, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reacted with a mix of scorn and disinterest, answering “nothing, nothing, nothing.” The president then went on at his daily press briefing to claim that another reporter he doesn’t like is a DEA agent or informant. In a country where drug cartels are dominant, that is a dangerous accusation. At least 142 reporters and media workers have been killed in Mexico since 2000.

